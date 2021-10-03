3 Swiss Guards who refused vaccination return to Switzerland

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 file photo, Vatican Swiss Guards wear masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they stand attention at the Vatican. Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders and have left the storied corps to return to Switzerland. A Swiss Guard official, Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told The Associated Press on Sunday all Swiss Guards were asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact as part of their service.” (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
·1 min read

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders have voluntarily left the storied corps to return to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official said Sunday.

Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told The Associated Press that all Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service.”

"Three members of the Guard have chosen not to adhere to that request, voluntarily leaving the corps,'' Breitenmoser said in a statement.

Three other guardsmen are temporarily suspended from duty while they await vaccination, he said.

The prime duty of the all-male corps, with its colorful uniforms and plumed helmets, is to protect the pontiff. The members stand guard during papal ceremonies as well as at the various entrances of the tiny, independent walled city state near Rome's Tiber River. During the pandemic, the guardsmen on duty don protective surgical masks.

Pope Francis, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has repeatedly stressed the altruistic and health value of receiving the shots during the pandemic.

Breitenmoser noted that last month the head of the Pontifical Commission of Vatican City State had issued an ordinance that people entering Vatican areas need either to be vaccinated or have a recent negative test. That includes tourists wanting to see the Vatican's treasures, including Michelangelo's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel tightens COVID 'green pass' rules, sparking protest

    Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. Technical problems hamstrung the Health Ministry’s rollout of the updated green pass — a kind of digital vaccination passport — as millions of Israelis tried to reissue digital documentation that would allow entry to shops, restaurants, cultural events, gyms and other indoor venues.

  • French Catholic Church had an estimated 3,000 paedophiles since 1950s - commission head

    PARIS (Reuters) -The French Catholic Church has had an estimated 3,000 paedophiles in its ranks over the past 70 years, the head of an independent commission investigating the sex abuse scandal said in an interview published on Sunday. The scandal in the French Church is the latest to hit the Roman Catholic Church, which has been rocked by sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children, over the past 20 years. "We have estimated the number (of paedophiles) as standing at 3,000, out of 115,000 priests and religious officials, going back to the 1950s," commission head Jean-Marc Sauve told the Journal du Dimanche paper.

  • New England experiencing COVID surge despite high vaccination rates

    Hospitals across most New England states are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages as growing coronavirus cases continue to shake the region, AP reports. Why it matters: The New England region has the highest vaccination rate in the country, per AP. However, the states are still reporting record case counts, hospitalizations and deaths, comparable to pre-vaccine peaks. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The infections recorded are largely am

  • Pope Francis deplores 'terrible outbreak of violence' in Ecuador prison

    In his Angelus prayer, Pope Francis deplores the "terrible outbreak of violence" in the prison of Guayaquil, Ecuador, where at least 118 inmates died - including six beheaded - in rioting among rival gangs before police regained control.

  • "I Am Not A Baby-Making Machine": Thousands March For Abortion Rights In Protest Of Texas's New Law

    In Washington DC, demonstrators marched to the Supreme Court. Justices will hear arguments on a major challenge to Roe v. Wade in December.View Entire Post ›

  • Gottlieb says COVID-19 vaccine fight could hurt broader vaccination efforts

    "I do worry about the consequences of the moment we're in," Gottlieb said.

  • Mormon president thanks members who follow COVID guidelines

    The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints urged members at a conference on Saturday to take precautions when it comes to COVID-19 and thanked those who have followed church guidance, which includes getting vaccinated, the Associated Press reports.Why it matters: The Mormon Church, one of the largest Christian denominations in the U.S., has faced internal division among its 16 million members worldwide over pandemic guidelines. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill

    Switzerland's economic affairs secretariat (SECO) has filed a criminal complaint in relation to collapsed financier Greensill Capital for alleged violations of the law against unfair competition, it told Reuters on Sunday. The Swiss NZZ am Sonntag newspaper said police searched Credit Suisse offices last week after the Zurich public prosecutor's office opened criminal proceedings in relation to Greensill following a complaint from SECO. "No criminal investigation has yet been opened against certain former and current employees of Credit Suisse Group," the paper cited the prosecutor's office as saying.

  • Concerns over Texas voters being disenfranchised at registration deadline

    Texas voters are worried they are being shutout as they face the voter registration deadline.

  • Orange County is still 'mother ship' for GOP money, but shift from red to purple accelerates

    The county went against the recall effort by 52% to 48% — a narrower margin than Newsom's overwhelming statewide victory but still a significant result in the former conservative bastion.

  • Spirit plane catches fire after hitting bird at NJ airport

    More than 100 passengers and crew members evacuated the plane after it hit a bird while accelerating for takeoff.

  • NC 2-year-old found in Georgia with mother wanted in murder investigation, police say

    A missing boy from Clayton was found in South Fulton, Georgia. Police say they arrested his mother after she fatally shot a woman Thursday.

  • Plane crashes into building near Milan; all 8 aboard die

    A small, single-engine plane carrying six passengers and two crew crashed Sunday into a vacant two-story office building in a Milan suburb, and authorities said all eight people aboard died. Investigators opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after takeoff from Milan’s Linate Airport en route to Olbia Airport on the Italian island of Sardinia. Firefighters tweeted that no one else but those on board were hurt in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan.

  • Taliban hold victory rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

    Taliban supporters and senior figures hold their first mass rally outside Kabul, in a show of strength as they consolidate their rule of Afghanistan. No foreign government has yet recognised the Islamist former rebels' rule, but their hold on power within the country is all but unchallenged seven weeks after they took the capital. The official victory gathering in Kohdaman township, in the hilly outskirts of the capital, was attended by 1,500 men and boys. (COMPLETES VIDI9NZ6P3_EN)N°9P26D6

  • AOC: Shortening funding terms could lead to compromise on reconciliation bill

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told CBS's “Face the Nation" on Sunday that fully funding programs for shorter time periods could be a way of reaching a compromise on the reconciliation bill. Why it matters: The timeline for passing President Biden's infrastructure agenda remains uncertain as lawmakers continue to debate the measure's final price tag. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reiterated T

  • 'SNL' Newbie James Austin Johnson Debuts As Convincing Biden Who Can't Get Dems Together

    At least he "went the entire summer without falling down the stairs once," boasted "Biden."

  • Sheriff confirms teen dead after shooting in Brandon

    A teen is dead after a shooting in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff.

  • Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

    A former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal, authorities said. Dexter Harold Kelsey, 25, confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary and was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting, Houston police said Saturday. Police said the principal, Eric Espinosa, 36, was treated at a hospital and later released.

  • Kansas City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting that killed three people

    Kansas City Police are investigating a triple homicide that took place Saturday afternoon.

  • Investor invasion: Profit-minded home buyers flock to South Florida like you won’t believe

    The brokerage firm Redfin tracked year-over-year growth between the second quarter 2020 and 2021.