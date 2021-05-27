3 Tacoma, Washington, cops charged in 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis, who died after he was restrained and shocked by police

Azmi Haroun
·2 min read
manuel ellis
People listen during a vigil for Manuel Ellis, a black man whose March death while in Tacoma Police custody was recently found to be a homicide, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiners Office. David Ryder/Getty Images

  • 3 Tacoma police officers have been charged in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis.

  • 2 face murder charges, while a third is facing manslaughter, Washington's attorney general announced.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Three Tacoma police officers were charged in connection with the killing of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died in March 2020 after being detained and shocked by cops.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Thursday that officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank were charged with second-degree murder and officer Timothy Rankine was charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The felony charges followed an independent investigation. Before Thursday's announcement, only three other officers in state history had ever faced criminal charges for unlawful use of force, according to the Seattle Times.

Four officers were put on leave in the aftermath of Ellis's death during a Pierce County Sheriff's Department investigation. Near the end of the initial investigation, eyewitnesses came forward with video footage of parts of the incident which contradicted officers' claims that Ellis had been aggressive toward them.

Video footage from that night shows officers hitting Ellis repeatedly while on the ground.

Witnesses said Collins and Burbank were the first two officers to arrive and initiated the aggression, before Rankine and another officer, Masyih Ford, arrived and restrained Ellis. The investigation later revealed that a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy was also at the scene, prompting the county prosecutor to note a conflict of interest.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee handed the investigation over to the Washington State Patrol in June and put Ferguson's office in charge of making a final charging decision.

In December, investigators announced that a fifth Tacoma police officer put a nylon spit guard over Ellis's head after he was already restrained with handcuffs. A medical examiner said the mask was a contributing factor in Ellis's death and that officer was subsequently placed on leave, according to The Seattle Times.

Ellis's death sparked nationwide attention and widespread protests. The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide last year, with oxygen deprivation due to physical restraint as the primary cause. Methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease were also listed as contributing factors.

In the aftermath of Ellis's death, the Tacoma Police Department banned chokeholds and the Washington legislature implemented a statewide ban on the method.

Ellis's family announced in August that they would sue the city of Tacoma for $30 million in his death.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Manuel Ellis: Three officers charged in killing of man who said ‘I can’t breathe’ before dying in police custody

    Three Tacoma police officers have been charged in the March 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis. Mr Ellis, 33, was a Black man who police restrained as he was walking home from a corner store last year. The Seattle Times reported that Mr Ellis' death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner, who found evidence of oxygen deprivation caused by physical restraint as the primary cause of death.

  • 2 Massachusetts police officers help save choking baby

    A Brockton mother considers two police officers her heroes after they came to the rescue of her choking infant, performing life-saving medical maneuvers on her.

  • Belarus journo 'let his guard down,' say friends

    Friends and family members of Roman Protasevich, the jailed journalist taken off a flight passing over Belarus, say he momentarily let his guard down.Stsiapan Putsila, a friend and founder of the anti-government Nexta news outlet where Protasevich once worked, says they'd even discussed the risk of flying over Belarus:“But of course no one expected this. No one could think that such a thing is possible in the modern world, that the plane would be told to land contrary to all international norms and standards. And such a step that has acquired such an international resonance, now all the media are writing about it. Of course it doesn't fit in my head." Protasevich was a critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.He was on a passenger flight with his girlfriend back from a holiday in Greece to their homes in Lithuania on Sunday, when the plane was diverted to Belarus after authorities flagged what turned out to be a hoax bomb threat.He is now in a Minsk jail, along with his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.Charges against him include organizing mass riots, and he faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.They were both shown on state TV confessing to their alleged crimes, but opposition activists and his parents say they can see clear signs of torture on his face. Speaking to a Polish broadcaster, his father, Dzmitry, said his son's holiday was a rare break from the intensity of his work at an anti-government news outlet.“It was his first holiday in three years, he did not want to go but his friends simply forced him to go in order to rest, switch off."Protasevich fled to Poland from Belarus in 2019, after feeling the heat from the authorities, and ensured his parents relocated later too.In September, he moved to Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, which has become a hub for the Belarusian opposition.

  • 3 Tacoma cops charged in death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who called out: "I can't breathe"

    The Washington state attorney general on Thursday charged two Tacoma police officers with murder and one with manslaughter in the death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died after repeatedly telling law enforcement he couldn't breathe while being restrained last year. Why it matters: It's the first time the state's attorney general's office has filed criminal charges against officers for the unlawful use of deadly force.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThursday's announcement also comes just weeks after a jury found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd — a rare conviction of a police officer. Context: Ellis, a 33-year-old father of two, had been heading home when he encountered Tacoma officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank on the night of March 3, 2020, according to a probable cause statement filed in Pierce County Superior Court.The three men appeared to have a "respectful conversation, with no signs of aggression," the statement added, citing eye-witnesses. As Ellis began to walk away, Burbank "abruptly swung open the passenger door of the car, striking Ellis from behind and knocking him to his knees." According to video and eyewitnesses, the officers repeatedly hit and tackled Ellis to the ground, per the probable cause statement. They also tased, hogtied and restrained Ellis, with Collins placing his knee on the Black man's neck. Officer Timothy Rankine arrived at the scene after the two officers called for backup. Ellis can be heard pleading with the officers, saying, "Can't breathe, sir. Can't breathe," in a home security video. “Ellis was not fighting back,” the probable cause statement said. “All three civilian witnesses at the intersection ... state that they never saw Ellis strike at the officers.” The Pierce county medical examiner last year ruled Ellis' death a homicide. The big picture: Burbank and Collins have been charged with second-degree murder, and Rankin has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said in a statement.The maximum sentence for both offenses is life in prison. Gov. Jay Inslee (D) ordered a new investigation into Ellis' death after the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, which initially handled the probe, failed to disclose that one of its deputies was involved in Ellis' detention. The Tacoma Police Union said in a statement it was "disappointed the facts were ignored in favor of what appears to be politically motivated witch hunt." “An unbiased jury will not allow these fine public servants to be sacrificed at the altar of public sentiment," the union added. Worth noting: Earlier this month, Inslee signed a dozen bills aimed at curbing police misconduct and boosting accountability, including banning chokeholds and neck restraints. Go deeper: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd is the rare officer convictionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

    What started as a pragmatic effort to boost scientific research and development has morphed into sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries, including $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing. The American Innovation and Competition Act is key to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plans and was headed toward final passage as debate dragged into early Friday morning. It’s also a test of whether the split 50-50 Senate can accomplish bipartisan achievements at a time when there’s pressure on Democrats to change the rules to push past obstruction and gridlock.

  • States lead charge on policing reform while Washington stalls: 'You have to move now'

    A year after George Floyd's murder sparked a national racial reckoning over police brutality, lawmakers in Washington have yet to pass any new policing reforms that might make a difference. Since Floyd's death, 40 states and the District of Columbia have enacted significant legislation aimed at reforming law enforcement, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The laws, ranging from ending legal protections for officers to banning chokeholds, could transform police departments' relationships with the communities they serve.

  • Ryanair says Belarus refused pilot's request to contact airline

    Belarusian air traffic control refused a request by a Ryanair pilot to contact the airline after being told of an alleged bomb threat, leaving him with no alternative but to land in Minsk, the Irish carrier said in a letter seen by Reuters. Belarus scrambled a warplane on Sunday and used the bomb alert, which turned out to be fictitious, to divert the flight, which was en route from Greece to Lithuania. When it landed in Minsk, a dissident journalist and his girlfriend were arrested.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

    Nick Suzuki scored 59 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday night, rebounding after blowing a three-goal lead to force Game 6 in the Original Six first-round matchup. Cole Caufield intercepted Alex Galchenyuk's pass in Montreal’s zone and moved in with Suzuki on a 2-on-0. Suzuki made a pass to Caufield after crossing into Toronto’s zone, got the puck back from his rookie teammate and beat Jack Campbell to the blocker side.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Tulsa Race Massacre events cancelled due to ‘unexpected circumstances’ as DHS warns of racist threats

    Event marking century since attack on Black Wall Street, where its believed 39 people died, cancelled due to fears of racist violence

  • Hong Kong furthers financial crackdown on Jimmy Lai

    The Hong Kong government has taken further steps in cracking down on on media tycoon and staunch Beijing critic Jimmy Lai.According to a Reuters exclusive on Thursday, it's warned HSBC and Citibank to stay away from his financial accounts.The city’s security chief sent letters to Lai as well as branches of HSBC and Citibank earlier this month, threatening the banks with up to seven years in jail for any who deal with the media tycoon's local accounts.The news comes after Hong Kong authorities froze Lai’s majority stake in his media company Next Digital and three other accounts under China's sweeping national security law for the city.It could hamper any attempt by the democracy activist to move offshore assets back home and prop up Next's troubled Apple Daily tabloid.And it's raised fears that the national security law could now be extending its reach into banking and wealth management.Lai could be not be reached for comment. HSBC declined to comment while Citibank said it could not comment on individuals' accounts.The move also comes on the eve of Lai’s sentencing for charges related to an unauthorized assembly on China’s National Day in 2019.Lai was previously sentenced to 14 months in prison for participating in unauthorized assemblies earlier that year, at the height of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests.Lai is among the most high-profile arrests made under the security law so far, facing three charges including collusion with a foreign country.Breaching the security law, which China says is vital for restoring order in Hong Kong, is punishable with up to life in prison.

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • Man found dead in southwest Charlotte was killed in Gastonia, detectives say

    A suspect is in custody, police say.

  • San Jose shooting: Victims named after rail employee kills nine

    The death toll has risen to nine after the shooting in the Californian city of San Jose.

  • At 26, Belarus journalist has spent a decade in opposition

    Raman Pratasevich has been part of the Belarus political opposition for over a decade and has long feared the authorities would try to abduct him, even though he was living abroad. The 26-year-old dissident journalist couldn't imagine, however, just how far they would go. Pratasevich, who ran a channel on a messaging app used to organize demonstrations against the iron-fisted rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, left his homeland in 2019 to try to escape the reach of the Belarusian KGB and ended up in Lithuania.

  • QAnon now as popular in US as some major religions, polls suggest

    Strong correlation between trust in far-right news outlets and belief in QAnon, research finds

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai jailed again for pro-democracy protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai is already serving time for taking part in other demonstrations in 2019.