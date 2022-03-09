3 takeaways from Dateline NBC's 'Venom' special about snake breeder's murder, wife's trial

"Dateline NBC" last Friday night aired a two-hour special featuring the story related to the shooting death of Ben Renick, a well-known Montgomery County snake breeder who was murdered in 2017.

Three years after his death, his wife, Lynlee Renick, and her ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey were arrested for the crime. Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in December. She was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison after her trial at the Boone County Courthouse.

Humphrey, who mounted no defense at his trial, was convicted of first-degree murder in October. His representation subsequently worked out a deal with prosecutors: In exchange for a second-degree murder life sentence, with the possibility of parole, he provided the location of the murder weapon.

Four against one

A key takeaway from Dateline's reporting on the case and trial is there were four people — where the common denominator among them was Lynlee Renick — who either provided evidence or testimony against her.

This came up in previous Tribune reporting, but was not put as succinctly.

Lynlee Renick's defense attorney Tim Hesemann alluded to this during his interview with Dateline's Andrea Canning. He cited the lack of physical evidence, such as DNA that would have more definitively tied Lynlee Renick to the murder.

The only evidence the prosecution had was testimonial evidence, Hesemann said, including from Humphrey and two employees of the Columbia spa Lynlee Renick owned, both of whom were granted immunity.

Brandon Blackwell, another ex-boyfriend of Lynlee Renick, who never took the stand in the trial, later told investigators about stories he heard her tell about the planning of the murder and Ben Renick's eventual death.

Blackwell was in jail when he talked with investigators, facing stalking charges related to protection orders filed against him by Lynlee Renick. They were dropped after her conviction.

She now has sued Blackwell for defamation, saying his statements were lies.

He said, she said

When Ben Renick was killed at the rural Missouri property that housed his Renick's Reptiles business, two other people were known to be present at the farm: Lynlee Renick and Humphrey.

Lynlee Renick continues to claim it was Humphrey who pulled the trigger, while Humphrey at the trial said it was Lynlee. She also continues to say she was going to the farm to ask Ben Renick for a divorce and wasn't sure how he would react. This is why she had asked Humphrey along, she said.

If there was gunshot-residue evidence, it was not presented at the trial. The gun Humphrey provided to investigators was confirmed as the one used to kill Ben Renick. This evidence did not put the gun in either Lynlee Renick or Humphrey's hand, so there is a "he said, she said" element to who truly killed Ben Renick.

One co-conspirator, Ashley Shaw, during trial testimony said that Lynlee Renick changed her story to her about a week after Ben Renick's death over who pulled the trigger. This time, Lynlee Renick admitted to Shaw that she killed him, Shaw said.

New information, people

At least four people interviewed for the Dateline special were not part of original reporting on the case by the Tribune.

This included a public defender who was part of Lynlee Renick's defense team; Montgomery County EMT Deanna Wassman, who was dispatched to the June 2017 crime scene; Meghan Kelley, another snake breeder; and Connie Sullivan, who is representing Lynlee Renick in her defamation suit against Blackwell.

Lynlee Renick contacted Kelley about about her intention to sell Ben Renick's stock of snakes despite another snake breeder being on site after his death to take care of the business, Kelley said during the special.

Suspicions first surrounded Ben Renick's brother, Sam Renick, in somehow being involved in the murder. In police interview videos, Sam Renick said he was willing to help investigators in any way. His alleged behavior on the day Ben Renick's body was found gave Wassman pause, stating up through the point of the trial, she felt Sam Renick was behind Ben Renick's death. Sam Renick attended his brother's trial.

The Dateline reporting noted that revelations about the attempted killing of Ben Renick a week prior by drugging him with a Percocet-laced smoothie was a surprise to the Renick family and friends. Shaw provided Lynlee Renick with the drugs, which caused a severe reaction when unknowingly consumed by Ben Renick, Shaw testified. Lynlee Renick claimed on the stand that she also fell ill from a smoothie at that time.

