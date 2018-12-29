3 Takeaways From Western Digital's 2018 Analyst Day

On Dec. 4, computer storage specialist Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) hosted its 2018 analyst day. These events, broadly speaking, are designed to give investors insight into a company's overall strategy and financial goals, and other information that should be relevant to investors.

Another way to think of an analyst day is as a marketing pitch designed to answer the simple question: "Why should investors buy Company X's stock?"

Four hard disk drives. More

Western Digital wants you to know it is shifting away from hard disk drives like these. Image source: Getty Images.

Here are three things from Western Digital's investor presentation that I think you should know.

1. There's been a significant shift in its business mix

Western Digital talked about how the mix of its storage revenue has changed since its fiscal year 2013. The company said that in fiscal year 2013, it generated $15.4 billion in revenue from hard disk drives. That revenue was split as follows:

Type Percentage of Revenue in Fiscal Year 2013 Client Devices 60% Client Solutions 13% Data Center Devices & Solutions 27%

Source: Western Digital presentation.

Over the last 12 months, however, the company's revenue profile looks significantly different. In fiscal year 2013, Western Digital was all about hard disk drives. In late 2015, the company announced that it had reached a deal to purchase SanDisk, which builds its own flash-based products and owned a significant stake in a NAND-flash manufacturing joint venture. (NAND flash is the physical medium that's the core of a solid-state storage drive.)

That deal was costly, with Western Digital paying $19 billion -- nearly twice its market capitalization as of this writing. But in return, the storage specialist was able to broaden its revenue base beyond hard disk drives.

Indeed, Western Digital says that over the last 12 months, it has generated $10.6 billion in revenue from hard disk drives -- down more than 31% from fiscal 2013 levels. But this was more than offset by the fact that the company's revenue from flash-based products was $9.9 billion over the last 12 months.

Additionally, Western Digital's segment-level mix within hard disk drives has shifted dramatically. Here's the breakdown that the company gave for the last 12 months:

Type Percentage of Revenue (TTM) Client Devices 43% Client Solutions 14% Data Center Devices & Solutions 44%

Source: Western Digital presentation. TTM = trailing 12 months.

For good measure, here's the per-segment mix within Western Digital's NAND flash business:

Type Percentage of Revenue (TTM) Client Devices 56% Client Solutions 28% Data Center Devices & Solutions 15%

Source: Western Digital presentation.

Over time, it's clear that Western Digital's hard disk drive business has become increasingly dependent on data center revenue and less so on client devices (no surprise since client devices are increasingly shifting away from slower hard disk drives toward faster flash-based drives). Western Digital's flash-based business is heavily reliant on client devices -- also not surprising considering SanDisk's heritage as a consumer-based flash drive maker.

2. Its key financial goals

Western Digital also provided some insight into its aspirations for its long-term financial model (LTFM). In revenue, the company is aiming for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% to 8%. The storage specialist says it's targeting gross margin on a non-GAAP basis of 35% to 40%, and non-GAAP operating margin between 20% and 25%.

The company was frank in saying that although it exceeded its LTFM during fiscal year 2017 and 2018, "the current industry environment will pressure our near-term financial profile below the LTFM."