3 taken into custody on I-85 following chase through multiple jurisdictions, police say

Authorities are investigating a pursuit that ended in a crash on a busy interstate.

Gwinnett County police told Channel 2 Action News early Friday that officers were pursuing three individuals involved in an incident that began near Pleasant Hill Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During the pursuit, the individuals led the officers into DeKalb County on Interstate 85 southbound, where Brookhaven police officers quickly got involved.

Authorities said at that point, an officer performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle before taking them into custody.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

No further information has been provided regarding what led to the pursuit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: