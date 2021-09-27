3 taken into custody after hitting victim with gun in Harrison Twp. carjacking Sunday

Sep. 27—Montgomery County sheriff's deputies took three suspects into custody Sunday following a carjacking that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries in Harrison Twp.

Deputies responded to the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Ave. on a report of an aggravated robbery.

An initial investigation revealed a white male and two Black males, possibly juveniles, hit the victim with a handgun and stole his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

The vehicle was found shortly after and the suspects were taken into custody. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is released.