3 taken hostage after home invasion in Livermore Falls

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 8—This story will be updated.

At least three people have been taken hostage after an armed man invaded a Livermore Falls home early Monday morning.

The man, who hasn't been identified, forced his way into a Knapp Street home about 5:45 a.m., according to the Sun Journal.

The armed suspect is being barricaded within the residence and a TAC team was called in to negotiate, according to William Gagne, the deputy chief of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

At least four people were inside the home at the time, but one person was able to escape, the Sun Journal reported. Police believe three people are being held hostage, and possibly restrained with zip ties.

Gagne said Monday that as of 2:14 p.m. multiple state, county and federal agencies remain on scene. Area residences and businesses have also been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Emergency personnel are requesting that everyone avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

