3 Tasers found at Asheville Middle School in one day, principal says

Three Tasers were found at Asheville Middle School Feb. 3, according to a voicemail sent to parents by Principal April Collins.

All three were found and confiscated, she said, and no one was harmed.

“None of the Tasers were used, and at no time was our staff, any student or any staff member directly threatened," Collins said.

Administrators received a report about there possibly being an "item of concern" on the Asheville Middle School campus earlier that day, she said, and school administrators and the School Resource Officer immediately responded.

One Taser was "inoperable" and found in a student's backpack inside their locker.The second was found in a reset room and the third was turned over to staff.

Asheville City Schools spokesperson Ashley-Michelle Thublin confirmed that the items were Tasers, a brand name for stun guns.

Collins said "proper disciplinary actions have been issued," but she cannot go into more details as students are entitled to confidentiality per federal law.

According to Asheville City Schools policy, any weapons or weapon-like items are prohibited, including stun guns and other electric shock weapons, such as Tasers, and any student that violates the policy "will be removed from the classroom or school environment for as long as is necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning."

This incident occurred following a Citizen Times reports of a broken BB gun being brought by a student into Claxton Elementary School in November, and a few weeks after a woman was arrested and charged for assaulting a child with a defensive chemical irritant at Asheville High School.

Collins asked that families take this opportunity to talk to their child about school safety, and remind them that there are serious disciplinary and sometimes criminal consequences for bringing any weapon or weapon-like item into school.

“Simply put, such behavior cannot be tolerated at Asheville Middle School,” Collins said in the message.

She reminded parents to check their child's backpack before they leave for school, and to encourage their child to let a trusted adult know anytime they have safety concerns.

Backpacks at Asheville Middle School are required to be kept in lockers during the school day, Collins said in the message.

Collins also noted that a separate incident that required attention from medical professionals occurred the same day, and that any emergency personnel seen at the school were unrelated to the found Tasers.

