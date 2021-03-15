3 teachers abducted in latest Nigeria school kidnapping

SAM OLUKOYA
·1 min read

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen abducted three teachers from a primary school in Nigeria’s northwest on Monday, four days after several dozen other students from another school in Kaduna state were abducted.

The latest attack was carried out Monday morning at the Rema Primary School, according to Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The pupils who just arrived in the school “took to their heels in the course of the commotion and none of them was abducted, Aruwan said.

It was the second attempt to abduct school children in the state since Thursday when 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization were abducted.

The attack on the school came hours after the Nigerian media circulated a video of some of the students abducted from the college.

The video, which showed the students pleading for help to secure their freedom, showed disturbing scenes of gunmen in military camouflage beating them with whips.

Although authorities haven't commented on the video, some parents and classmates identified those in the video as the students earlier kidnapped in interviews with local media.

The first major incident of mass abductions of school children in Nigeria happened in 2014, when members of the jihadi group Boko Haram abducted 276 girls in Chibok. More than 100 of those girls are still missing.

Many other groups have carried out mass abductions of school children either for political reasons or for ransom. Although authorities deny paying ransom to armed groups, many Nigerians believe these groups have become better armed and better organized with money paid them to free captive students.

Recommended Stories

  • WHO urges world not to halt vaccinations as AstraZeneca shot divides Europe

    The World Health Organization appealed to countries on Monday not to pause vaccination campaigns after two more European nations and one in Asia joined a handful which have suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over safety fears. Denmark and Norway have reported isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and a low platelet count after the AstraZeneca vaccine. France, Germany and the United Kingdom say they have no concerns.

  • Armed men attack another Nigerian school, as 39 students still missing

    Armed men attempted to kidnap more students in Nigeria's Kaduna state overnight on Sunday, a state government official said, as 39 others from an earlier attack remain missing. Attacks by armed gangs, usually referred to as bandits, have intensified across northwest Nigeria in recent years. Some 39 students, including a pregnant woman, are still missing from Thursday's abduction from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, in northwest Nigeria.

  • Immigration raids sweep Mexico as Central American exit grows under Biden

    Mexico has stepped up immigration raids -- hauling hundreds of people off trains in recent weeks -- to stem an increase in Central American migrants heading for the United States since President Joe Biden took office, according to advocates and data from immigration authorities. The crackdown by immigration agents backed by the military and police marks an escalation of Mexico's efforts to control migration across its territory. While Mexico has welcomed Biden's pledge to tackle the root causes of migration from Central America, it is concerned that the new administration's efforts to make it easier for people to claim asylum in the United States is encouraging migration and putting a burden on Mexico.

  • Cuomo accuser blasts national leaders for not caring about women as Biden refuses to call for governor’s resignation

    Lindsey Boylan says national leaders who have not called for his resignation ‘do not care about women’s equality’

  • Steve Bannon loses bid to start right-wing political academy in Italy

    Steve Bannon, the former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has lost a legal battle to set up a right-wing Catholic political academy in an abbey in Italy. The Council of State on Monday ruled against the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI), which Bannon backs, and which wanted to start the school in an 800-year-old monastery south of Rome. Bannon, a Catholic, was helping to craft the curriculum for leadership courses aimed at right-wing Catholic activists at what was to be the Academy for the Judeo-Christian West in the town of Trisulti.

  • In photos: Thousands rally in Australia as sexual misconduct claims cloud government

    Thousands of protesters rallied across Australia on Monday against the sexual abuse and harassment of women — driven by allegations centered on Australia's Parliament, per the Guardian. Why it matters: Many are angry at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, after Attorney General Christian Porter was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a teenager in 1988, Reuters notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The 43 protests planned across the country are likely to heap more pressure on Morrison — who has refused to consider an investigation into Porter, after police closed theirs citing a lack of information. Porter has denied the allegation and said he will not step down.Morrison's Defense Minister Linda Reynolds is facing calls to resign for failing to report that a government staffer came to her with another allegation of rape against an unnamed colleague. Reynolds and Porter are both on sick leave, per Reuters.The two developments have spurred a reckoning and national conversation on the sexual misconduct of Australia's most powerful politicians. For the record: Mass gatherings are able to take place in Australia as it has largely contained COVID-19 cases to quarantine hotels, where travelers newly arrived in the country stay before entering the wider community.There were no community infections reported in Australia Monday, despite a Sydney quarantine hotel security guard testing positive for the virus Saturday — ending the city's 55-day run of zero local cases.In photos: Thousands rally for justice for women People attend a protest against sexual violence and gender inequality in Victoria's state capital, Melbourne. Photo: William West/AFP via Getty Images Protesters in King George Square in Queensland's state capital, Brisbane. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images Protesters attend a demonstration in the New South Wales state capitol, Sydney. Photo: Steven Saphore/AFP via Getty Images Protesters march in Brisbane. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images Protesters in Sydney. Photo: Steven SaphoreAFP via Getty Images A protester in Canberra wearing a mask of Morrison. Photo: Jamila Toderas/Getty ImagesThe signs said it today in Adelaide - raw, witty, emotional and fierce @march4justiceau #March4Justice #EnoughisEnougth #Equality #HearUsRoar #EndViolenceAgainstWomen #WomenSupportingWomen pic.twitter.com/R8zUgYyqaq— Kara Jung (@karajung) March 15, 2021 A genuinely inspiring turnout to the #march4justice in Hobart today. Fantastic speakers - appropriately capped off by a fired-up Australian of the Year Grace Tame - and a commitment from attendees to not let the issue of the structural inequalities faced by women rest. pic.twitter.com/Ph5W44NN3y— Kris McCracken (@Kris_McCracken) March 15, 2021 Hundreds of people have gathered at Raintree Park in the Darwin CBD for the #March4Justice rally.@TheNTNews pic.twitter.com/xGmdd4hyoG— Judith Aisthorpe (@JudithAisthorpe) March 15, 2021 #march4justice thread in Melbourne.This is a list of names of all the women in Australia killed from gendered violence since 2008. 👇 pic.twitter.com/CgcJcqsB8t— Antoun Issa (@antissa) March 15, 2021 Editor's note: This article has been updated with details from the protests and more photos.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Norman High wins Oklahoma state title after announcer's racist rant against them

    The team's warm-up shirts read "This is why we kneel."

  • Germany, Italy, Spain and France suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of health concerns

    Germany and Italy on Monday halted the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reported blood clotting incidents in Europe, saying that a closer look was necessary. France also announced it will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Union's medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. Spain followed suit on Monday night. Italy's health ministry similarly said the vaccine rollout would be suspended until the EMA decision on Tuesday. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, defended the vaccine, saying: "We have one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world.

  • Beyoncé’s Face Mask At The Grammys Defied Gravity

    Mandatory Credit: Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock (11799945eu) Beyonce Knowles makes History with the Best E&B Performance winning 28 Grammys, more that any female or male performer, accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center 63rd Grammy Awards at Staples Center, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, California, United States – 14 Mar 2021 Despite the fact that the Recording Academy confirmed to People on Saturday that Beyoncé would not be showing up to the 2021 Grammys, a day later, the star quietly appeared at the socially distant ceremony after skipping the red carpet. Later in the night, she became the most decorated woman in Grammys history, after receiving her 27th and 28th Grammys. But Beyoncé’s surprise appearance and growing trophy cabinet weren’t the only things that had the internet’s attention on Sunday night. Her face mask, too, had viewers buzzing. That is, because, during one part of the show, it wasn’t actually attached behind her ears at all. Rather, as many on social media pointed out, it floated in place. Her mask just defying the laws of gravity. The power of Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/Ir1WphTcd5— Complex (@Complex) March 15, 2021 “Her mask just defying the laws of gravity,” Complex tweeted alongside a close-up of Beyoncé at the Grammys. In it, you can see her black N95 mask held up by her tiny, cat-eye sunglasses — that or, you know, sheer will. “The power of Beyoncé,” the tweet concluded. Another user on Twitter, Andre, said what we were all thinking: “I mean if I was that mask I wouldn’t move either.” Beyoncé’s gravity-defying mask was accompanied by a look worthy of equal fascination. For the Grammys, the “Already” singer worked alongside her longtime stylist Zerina Akers and Italian fashion house Schiaparelli; together, they chose a black, custom Haute Couture mini dress, matching leather gloves, and a pair of statuesque, statement earrings. “A history making reflection of all that you put in,” Akers said of Beyoncé’s Grammys wins — though the sentiment could just as easily apply to the applause-worthy look. Still, for many on Twitter, Beyoncé’s mask was too enticing a topic to deflect from. See what people had to say about the 28-time-Grammy-winner’s mask, below. Beyoncé can wear a mask properly with 0 straps and I still see most of you walking around with both straps and the mask below your chin.— omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) March 15, 2021 @Beyonce has strapless masks!! The mask knows it’s Beyoncé and conforms to her face! #GRAMMYs #Beyonce https://t.co/hNKvCZ7WO9— JaBria Are You $mart? YeS! 🎵🎬⚖️ (@singa4hire) March 15, 2021 Beyonce said this mask strap is bothering my ear so ima let it hang… i feel you sis #grammys— ionlyserve1God (@Coop_deFrance) March 15, 2021 Beyoncé’s face mask doesn’t require ear loops and that pretty much tells you everything you need to know about Beyoncé. #GRAMMYs— Emily Anne (@emilyannevk) March 15, 2021 GORILLA GLUE⁉️⁉️— Kyle In NCS (@FnKylle) March 15, 2021 Beyoncé’s mask is clearly magical. #grammys pic.twitter.com/Ko9mOE4BZ7— HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) March 15, 2021 i wonder if her sunglasses are anti-fog?— M. Craft (@MarkjCraft) March 15, 2021 Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Beyoncé Wore A LBD To The GrammysBeyoncé Just Casually Broke Another Grammy RecordBeyoncé Wants You To Get Elbow-Length Mittens

  • Sen. Tom Cotton slams Nancy Pelosi for blaming Trump for border crisis

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi says the Biden administration inherited a 'broken system' at the southern border.

  • Tumbling and "the talk" now part of gymnastics, says Raisman

    For young gymnasts heading to summer camp it is no longer just fun and games - it also means having "the talk", said three-time Olympic champion Aly Raisman as the sport continues to come to grips with sexual abuse scandals. Three years after ex-USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to hundreds of years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, the nightmare resurfaced last month when former-national team coach John Geddert was charged with sexual assault and human trafficking. Geddert, who was head coach of the U.S. women's squad which included Raisman that won team gold at the 2012 London Olympics, died by suicide on Feb. 26 shortly after court documents were filed for his arrest.

  • Tape of Trump and Georgia officials ‘was found in trash of investigator’s laptop’

    Leaked audio indicates former president pressured the investigator to find proof of election fraud

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • John Prine wins two posthumous Grammy Awards

    The late singer-songwriter John Prine won two Grammy Awards for "I Remember Everything," his bittersweet love letter to life.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Most Americans who got first COVID-19 vaccine dose also got final shot - CDC

    Both vaccines, among the firsts to receive U.S. emergency use authorization, require two shots. The vaccines' high efficacy is based on trials with interval between the shots of 21 days for Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and 28 days for and Moderna Inc's vaccine. According to the analysis, about 3% of people in the United States who received the first dose of either of the vaccines did not get the second dose needed to complete vaccination, the agency said on Monday.