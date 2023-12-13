3 teachers challenge Florida pronoun law in federal lawsuit

Three public school teachers challenged a new Florida law in federal court Wednesday, arguing the state’s ban on using personal titles and pronouns that do not match a person’s sex at birth is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two transgender women who teach in the Hillsborough County and Lee County school districts, respectively, and a non-binary teacher in Orange County fired from the Florida Virtual School in October for using gender-neutral courtesy titles in their online physics classes.

The state’s new law “targets Florida’s transgender and nonbinary teachers for being themselves at work” and “clearly and unlawfully discriminates based on sex and restrains their speech, in violation of the U.S. Constitution and civil rights statutes,” said a statement issued by the attorneys for the three teachers.

The lawsuit names as defendants the Florida Department of Education, the State Board of Education, the school boards of Hillsborough and Lee counties and FLVS, the state’s online public school.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an expansion of what critics call Florida’s “don’t say gay” bill, a 2022 law that bans instruction in sexual orientation and gender identity and which foes argue marginalizes and targets LGBTQ students and school staff.

The 2023 version of the law (HB 1069) included rules prohibiting teachers from sharing with students personal titles and pronouns that do not correspond to their sex. DeSantis said those rules would protect children from “gender identity politics in schools,” and Republican lawmakers who pushed for the law’s passage said it would help shield students from difficult or mature topics.

The law forbids school districts from requiring employees to refer to anyone using titles or pronouns that do not match that person’s sex, employees from telling students their preferred titles or pronouns and employees from asking students about their preferred pronouns. It has caused upset in some school districts, including Orange County’s, as they wrestled with how to refer to transgender students.

According to the lawsuit, it has “pushed one plaintiff out of their teaching career and threatens to do the same for the other plaintiffs — and for the other transgender and nonbinary teachers like them across Florida.”

Katie Wood, a math teacher at a Hillsborough high school and one of the three plaintiffs, transitioned in 2020. Born male, she legally changed her name and updated official documents to reflect her new name and her new gender identity, including her teaching certificate issued by the Florida Department of Education, the lawsuit said.

Her school administrators were supportive until the passage of the new law when she was told she could not introduce herself as “Ms. Wood” at school and would need to go by “Teacher Wood” instead. Wood said the teacher title, used by no one else in her school, made her “feel stigmatized” and was also awkward and distracting in class.

Wood feels “great anxiety” that she will lose her job now, the lawsuit said.

The Lee County teacher, identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, recounted similar problems. She has taught in Lee schools since the 2017-18 school year, transitioning in 2021. Her employer also was supportive until the new law took effect, the lawsuit said.

The virtual school teacher, AV Schwandes, who uses they/them pronouns, told the Orlando Sentinel in November that they recently identified as non-binary rather than female. This school year, they decided to use the title Mx., described as a gender-neutral honorific, instead of Ms. in class documents and in emails and texts to students and parents.

In speaking to the Orlando Sentinel then, Schwandes asked to be identified by their middle name, Vary, which they’ve used professionally for years to protect from contact by a childhood abuser. The lawsuit, however, uses their legal last name, Schwandes.

Schwandes’ supervisor told them they needed to use Miss, Mrs. or Ms. in class, rejecting non-gendered titles such as teacher or professor, they said. Schwandes refused and was then suspended and later terminated.

Schwandes could not be immediately reached Wednesday.

The education department’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The virtual school said previously that it could not comment on Schwandes’ case. But in an emailed statement last month, the school said, “FLVS is obligated to follow Florida laws and regulations pertaining to public education…This includes laws such as section 1000.071(3) of the Florida Statutes pertaining to the use of Personal Titles and Pronouns within Florida’s public school system.”

The three teachers are also pursuing employment discrimination claims with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee.

The teachers are represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center (an Alabama civil rights group) the Southern Legal Counsel (a Florida civil rights firm with a transgender rights project) and Altshuler Berzon (a California firm that says it works “for social and economic justice”).