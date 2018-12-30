3 Tech Companies That Are Spending Billions to Buy Back Their Own Stock

One thing that successful companies like to do with their excess cash is to buy back their own shares in what are commonly referred to as "share-repurchase" or "stock-buyback" programs. These programs come in all different flavors.

Some are extremely aggressive and lead to significant declines in a company's outstanding share count -- something that boosts a company's earnings per share (EPS) in a material way. Others are done merely to offset the dilution in a company's outstanding share count that occurs as a result of things like share-based compensation.

A person putting hundred dollar bills in another person's hand. More

Image source: Getty Images.

I'd like to highlight three large tech companies that have large share-repurchase programs in place and have been actively executing on them: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Micron (NASDAQ: MU).

The buyback king

Apple, the maker of popular products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, really likes to buy back its own stock. As you can see in the chart below, Apple's aggressive repurchase activity has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of shares that it has outstanding.

AAPL Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) Chart More

AAPL Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts.

Because of the company's consistent dedication to buying back its own stock, whenever it reports earnings results, its EPS is materially higher than it would've been otherwise, since EPS is calculated by dividing a company's net income (that's after-tax profit) by the number of shares outstanding. The smaller the number of shares outstanding, the bigger the EPS.

Apple's not done, either. According to the company's most recent annual filing, out of the $100 billion that its board of directors authorized back in May for share repurchases, only $29 billion had been used up as of Sept. 29, 2018, leaving $71 billion left in the program. Given Apple's recent -- and significant -- share-price decline, I wouldn't be surprised if the company took the opportunity to more aggressively execute on that program.

The most valuable tech company

Microsoft recently displaced Apple as the most valuable publicly traded technology company in the world.