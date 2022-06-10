These 3 Tech Giants Have Made Big Acquisitions in 2022

Derek Lewis
·5 min read

Acquisitions are always an exciting announcement that investors can receive. It’s generally a good sign whenever a company has enough capital to acquire a company and transform it into a significant part of its underlying business.

Primarily, throughout time, industries change. If companies don’t jump on board with these innovative changes, things can go south quickly. Acquisitions allow companies to get their hands on more expertise and, of course, technology – providing them with the flexibility needed to innovate continuously.

Through acquisitions, companies become much more extensive – and bigger is better. Primarily, larger companies benefit from additional cost savings and other advantages that smaller companies don’t yet possess.

There have been some exciting acquisitions so far throughout 2022, and three of them have involved significant tech giants, including Microsoft MSFT, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, and Alphabet GOOGL.

The year-to-date chart below shows the share performance of all three companies while blending in the S&P 500 for a benchmark.

Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research


Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a deeper dive into each acquisition and analyze how these tech giants stand to benefit from the moves.

Microsoft

Microsoft MSFT acquired Activision Blizzard ATVI for $68.7 billion in January to bolster its stance in the video game industry across all platforms. Activision Blizzard is a leader in video game development and an interactive entertainment content publisher.

ATVI is a giant within console gaming and has some of the most highly-respected franchises of all time, including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Spyro.

It was the largest acquisition deal in the video game industry’s history – a fascinating development.

Microsoft intends to publish all Activision Blizzard titles onto their Xbox Game Pass, a service that gamers have widely accepted and has been a major success.

Xbox’s Game Pass allows gamers unlimited access to a library stacked full of games for a low flat rate of $9.99 each month and is the first of its kind.

Xbox’s Game Pass subscriber count exceeded 25 million in January 2022, and Activision Blizzard titles currently have around 400 million monthly active players – providing a significant source of recurring, sticky revenue.

Providing higher ease of access to the most iconic gaming franchises in history at a low price will significantly propel Microsoft’s growth within gaming and further boost the top line.

Microsoft Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Microsoft Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Microsoft Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Advanced Micro Devices

Looking to expand its Data Center Solution capabilities, Advanced Micro Devices AMD acquired Pensando, a developer of new edge services and programmable processors for enterprise and cloud computing. The acquisition is valued at $1.9 billion and is expected to close in 2022.

Pensando’s products have already been deployed at scale across cloud and enterprise customers, an absolutely stacked list including Goldman Sachs GS, IBM Cloud IBM, Microsoft Azure MSFT, and Oracle Cloud ORCL.

Pensando states that its robust programmable packet processor provides between 8x and 13x better performance than its rivals’ similar products.

Its processor controls how workloads move through hardware infrastructure, bouncing tasks off the CPU whenever able, considerably increasing efficiency.

The acquisition comes at a time when Intel INTC and Nvidia NVDA have both expanded their portfolios; Intel has its infrastructure processing unit (IPU) and SmartNICs (network interface cards), and Nvidia has Bluefield DPUs (data processing units) and DPU-based SmartNics.

However, these two companies don’t have the system software Pensando provides, giving AMD an edge over two of its largest competitors – an angle that AMD likely saw.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Alphabet

In early March of this year, Alphabet GOOGL announced plans to acquire Mandiant MNDT for a price tag of $5.4 billion. Mandiant is a dynamic cyber defense and response solutions provider, utilizing its Mandiant Advantage software as a service cloud-based platform.

The company will join forces with Google’s Cloud business – an obvious attempt to capitalize on the booming cloud computing market.

GOOGL states that organizations face cybersecurity challenges that have accelerated in frequency, severity, and diversity, creating a global security imperative.

To the company, the cloud represents “a new way to change the security paradigm by helping organizations address and protect themselves against entire classes of cyber threats, while also rapidly accelerating digital transformation.”

The acquisition is expected to complement Google Cloud’s strengths in security. GOOGL plans to enhance its security offerings with the deal, delivering an end-to-end security operations suite with more excellent capabilities to support cloud customers.

Combining Mandiant’s robust security with GOOGL’s cloud business will assist enterprises across the globe in staying protected throughout all stages of the security’s life cycle.

The company’s cloud computing has already been a significant success – Google Cloud raked in $6.4 billion in revenue in its latest quarter, displaying a sizable 41% growth from the year-ago quarter. Since FY17, Google Cloud revenue has grown by a massive 375%.

Alphabet Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alphabet Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Alphabet Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

Acquisitions are always a thrilling announcement that investors can get excited over. Generally, acquisitions are made to expand a business and further fuel future growth.

All three companies above have made a big splash within their respective acquisitions and look to turn them into big-time winners moving forward.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research
 
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Duke Energy (DUK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Duke Energy (DUK) closed at $107.77, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day.

  • Goldman Sachs Facing SEC Probe of ESG Funds in Asset Management

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is facing a US investigation into its funds offering investments using environmental, social and governance criteria.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed Bets: Markets WrapThe probe by th

  • Bullish insiders at Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) loaded up on US$1.2m of stock earlier this year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ( TSE:GLXY ) shares over the last 12...

  • New Inflation Data Hammered the Dow Friday

    Inflation may not have peaked yet, and consumer prices are still rising at historically strong levels.

  • 5 Top Investors Who Profited From the Financial Crisis

    Although the recommendation to buy when there's blood in the streets has been attributed to more than one rich businessman, it is a solid approach to creating substantial wealth. In this article, we've outlined five investors who demonstrated remarkable timing by making big investments during the credit crisis and are well on their way to huge gains as a result. You can't really understand the philosophies and actions of successful investors without first getting a handle on the financial crisis.

  • Warren Buffett's 4 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, Warren Buffett has put on a moneymaking clinic for Wall Street. While there are no shortage of reasons for the Oracle of Omaha's sustained success, his love of dividend stocks could be the most important component. Dividend stocks are almost always profitable and time-tested.

  • Microsoft is planting the seeds for cloud gaming supremacy

    Microsoft rolled out a set of major updates for its cloud gaming platform, setting up a future where it could dominate the industry.

  • Score an Apple Watch Series 7 for $70 Off

    You can save up to $100 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • Facebook rethinks news deals, prosecutors probe Wells Fargo, Amazon leaves cricket streaming auction

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business headlines regarding Facebook, Wells Fargo, and the battle over cricket media rights.

  • Fed interest rate hikes: ‘We don’t want to disrupt capital markets,’ strategist says

    Los Angeles Capital CIO Hal Reynolds and Truist Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner join Yahoo Finance Live to examine market sell-offs amid rising inflation and CPI data, defensive portfolio investing, the Fed's interest rate hike cycles, and spiking oil and gas prices.

  • Tesla Files to Split Shares 3-for-1 as Investors Bail on Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said it will ask shareholders to approve a 3-for-1 stock split at their August annual meeting, according to a proxy statement filed Friday after the market close. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingYields Spike to 2008 High, Stocks Sink on Fed B

  • Dow falls over 800 points, finance and technology among sector laggards

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre checks out the losses seen in today's inflationary-fueled market sell-off, in addition to the bond market, sectors closing in the red across the board, and Nasdaq losses.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    What to do in today’s market? The last few trading sessions of declining stocks would seem to indicate that the late-May rally we saw has run its course. But that doesn’t mean the opportunities for buy-minded investors are all gone. The recent declines, and the overall downward trend we’ve seen year-to-date, have left many fundamentally sound stocks trading at rock bottom prices. And that may have created an opportunity for investors willing do a bit of bottom fishing. The trick for investors, h

  • Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade

    If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever

    Neither the bear market nor the stock split will have a lasting effect on this company's long-term potential.

  • Tesla files for 3-for-1 stock split

    Tesla Inc. has proposed a 3-for-1 stock split in its proxy statement filed late Friday, saying it would provide more flexibility for its employees managing their equity and serve as recruiting tool.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    To be a Dividend Aristocrat, a company must increase its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Additionally, the company must also be a member of the S&P 500.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Friday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.