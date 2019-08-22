3 Tech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 and Beyond

The first half of 2019 is in the record books, and technology continues to lead the way forward for the economy. Organizations around the globe are adopting new digital-based operations, creating a tidal wave of change that is seeding big growth for many smaller companies.

Yet many investors are fretting over the news of impending global economic slowdown, with whispers of the R-word -- recession -- building to a chorus of concern.

In spite of the news, fundamental changes in investing segments like TV, healthcare, and computing are creating a long-term tailwind for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX). Here's why these three technologists look like a good buy for the long haul no matter what happens next.

1. The Trade Desk: monetizing entertainment headed to the internet

Television is changing, and with it, the way advertisers reach their audiences. Rather than a traditional broadcast, the world is increasingly consuming TV content via the internet -- through a TV hooked up to the internet, or via a myriad of other devices like Apple TV, Roku, a video game console, etc. Nearly two-thirds of Americans are watching connected TV, and the number of hours they spend doing so is on the rise.

The reasons for consumers' move from traditional TV are varied and even include a desire to get away from advertising. But regardless of the reason, it's actually good news for advertisers. Internet-based TV means more detailed information on the potential audience -- who's watching, when, and what they're interested in.

That's where digital ad-buying company The Trade Desk comes in. The company helps businesses target and optimize advertising delivered through connected TVs, digital audio, and apps. Connected TV and audio have been massive growth drivers as internet-based entertainment has really taken off. Through the first half of 2019, revenues are up 42% year over year, and adjusted earnings are up 52%.

The Trade Desk's stock isn't cheap, though, going for 78 times the next year's expected earnings and 21 times trailing 12-month revenue. So why buy now? A myriad of new streaming TV services are going to come online this fall, including Disney's Disney+, to be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+, and Apple's Apple TV+. Amazon also changed its policy and will allow The Trade Desk to start offering targeted ads on its TV services. In short, there's a lot of potential ahead for this company, and it could be one of the best ways to ride the boom in streaming TV services that is set to take place.

2. Teladoc Health: an answer to rising healthcare costs

The cost of health goods and services has been outpacing average inflation for some time, and U.S. government projections expect that trend to continue for the next decade. One answer to the problem is telemedicine -- patient visits with a healthcare professional via phone or internet. The U.S. telemedicine industry is expected to grow an average of 27% a year in the next five years and reach $13 billion a year by 2023, according to Research and Markets.

A doctor holding a stethoscope up to an animated icon of a person, illustrating telehealth. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Enter Teladoc, the global leader in virtual care. Through acquisition and starting new in-house services, Teladoc now dominates the U.S. telemedicine industry and has a growing presence overseas as well. The company's goal is to make accessing care more convenient and affordable, helping health providers, insurers, and businesses get patients connected to a health professional in a way that works best for them. Through the first half of 2019, total patient visits grew 73%, subscription access fees (membership fees paid to access Teladoc's healthcare network) increased 43%, and visits fees (paid when a patient visits a professional via phone or internet conference) were up 27%.