3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy Now

Tech stocks have been battered times recently, and though the sector has proven it can rebound from volatility strongly, it is likely that tech-minded investors are joining the fear-averse masses and searching for stability in their picks.

This means now might be the time for techies to take a page out of the income investing book, which would tell us to focus on companies with solid dividends.

Finding a strong dividend-yielding tech stock might feel like searching for a golden goose, but investors should not feel too intimidated. In fact, dividend-focused investors can search for the best tech stocks by using the Zacks Stock Screener, the perfect one-stop screening tool for investors of all kinds.

By limiting our search to companies in our “Computer and Technology” sector with Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) or better rankings, we can ensure that we are finding the highest quality stocks to buy right now. Throw in your preferred dividend yield and voila—the best tech stocks for dividend investors to target!

Check out these three stocks to buy now:

1. Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Garmin is a designer of GPS navigation and wearable technology equipment. The stock is holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and presents a dividend yield of about 3.4%. Investors have to pay a slight premium for GRMN right now, but a valuation of 18x earnings and a PEG ratio of 2.4 are actually quite attractive compared to recent trends.

Meanwhile, Garmin generates $3.42 in cash per share and sticks out from the rest of the technology group with its net margin of 19.5%, which dramatically outpaces its industry’s average. Garmin is also an efficient company, evidenced by its RoE of 17%.

2. Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

Qualcomm is one of the world’s largest telecommunications equipment and semiconductor manufacturing companies in the world. QCOM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Management has a great track record of adding to the payout and has hiked the dividend annually since 2009.

Chip stocks have been volatile, but Qualcomm offers exposure to different businesses, including large swaths of untapped growth in 5G. This is part of why the company is expected to improve earnings by 5.4% this fiscal year and see a long-term annualized EPS growth rate of 10.9%. This should further improve its financial position and allow it to reward shareholders even more.

3. TiVo Corporation (TIVO)

TiVo Corporation is a tech company focused on licensing its intellectual property within the consumer electronics industry. It is best known for the TiVo brand of digital video recorders, which revolutionized the TV business. The corporation as it is shaped today was formed by the merger of Rovi and TiVo in 2016.

TIVO has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The company’s growth outlook is rocky, but the stock looks to have found a bottom just below $9 per share, and that gives investors plenty of upside considering the dividend and valuation. On top of the strong payout, TIVO is trading at just 8.7x earnings and has a P/S ratio of 1.6.

