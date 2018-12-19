3 Tech Stocks That Pay Bigger Dividends Than Apple Does

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) generates a tremendous amount of cash flow. As a result, not only can investors count on their $0.73-per-share quarterly dividend checks, but that dividend should also continue to grow for years to come.

Nevertheless, at just under 1.8%, Apple's dividend yield is far from the sexiest in tech. While Apple could easily afford to pay more, the company has made it clear that its share-buyback program is its top priority.

A wad of cash on the right and a tiny stick with a piece of paper that reads dividends on it. More

Image source: Getty Images.

So if you're looking for a tech stock with a rock-solid dividend that yields more than Apple, check out HP (NYSE: HPQ), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN).

1. A cheaper stock with a bigger dividend

One of Apple's main competitors in the PC market is HP. According to IDC, HP was the second-biggest vendor of PCs in the third quarter of 2018 in terms of unit shipments. Apple was fifth.

HP isn't the most exciting business in tech. It generates its sales primarily from PCs and printers. Analysts expect it to ring up 2% sales growth in fiscal 2019, slowing to just 1.6% growth in fiscal 2020. For all of the negativity around iPhone demand, Apple is still expected to grow sales by 4.8% in its 2019 fiscal year, followed by 4.1% growth in fiscal 2020. Apple also has the benefit of control over its various software ecosystems, while in the PC market, HP builds systems around the commodity Windows operating system.

Apple's faster expected growth and tighter ecosystem control appear to be reflected in the companies' respective price-to-earnings multiples:

AAPL PE Ratio (TTM) Chart More

Apple P/E Ratio (TTM), data by YCharts. TTM = trailing 12 months.

Even so, HP has a good track record of boosting its dividend, with a current yield of 2.7% -- more than 50% greater than that of Apple.