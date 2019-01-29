3 Tech Stocks That Pay You to Own Them

For many tech investors, dividends are almost an afterthought. If you're out looking for the next big thing that'll multiply your money, getting paid a few percentage points of your investment each year might not be the most appealing prospect.

However, if you want to invest in more established tech companies for the long haul and would like to get paid a dividend while you wait for those shares to appreciate, you may want to take a look at these three stocks.

Fun and games

One of the world's biggest and most successful video game publishers is Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). The company owns many valuable franchises, including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and, by way of its acquisition of King.com in February 2016, Candy Crush.

The company's stock has tumbled since the company posted worse-than-expected earnings results in November. However, Fool.com colleague John Ballard recently highlighted a number of compelling growth opportunities for the video game publisher, such as the company's work to grab a slice of China's $15 billion mobile video game opportunity, as well as its increasingly crafty ways to monetize games. John therefore argues that Activision Blizzard's stock decline "could represent a tangible buying opportunity."

I agree, and as a bonus, the company offers investors a modest dividend yield of 0.71% while they wait for a rebound. It's also worth noting that while the company hasn't had a dividend for long, having paid its first annual dividend in 2010, it has consistently raised its dividend each year.

A programmable-chip specialist

One chip stock that's been on fire lately is Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX), which makes chips known as field-programmable gate arrays, or FPGAs. The company knocked it out of the park when it reported its earnings results on Jan. 23, issuing revenue guidance well ahead of analyst consensus.

Xilinx is also a cash-generating machine. Over the past 12 months, it has generated more than $3.30 per share in free cash flow, and it isn't shy about putting that cash into shareholders' pockets. The stock currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, translating into a respectable dividend yield of 1.62%. The company also has a good history of giving its shareholders annual dividend increases.