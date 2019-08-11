3 Tech Stocks With Very Bullish Social Media Sentiment

Social media sentiment provides valuable insights for investors. Indeed, hedge funds and asset managers have long used “sentiment analysis” to trade on consumer feelings toward a company or asset. These computer-driven readings of the social media mood can analyze huge numbers of posts while sifting out unreliable information.

Here we take a closer look at three top tech stocks which all show Very Positive social media sentiment right now. And as we will see analysts also share this optimistic take on these three names. All three stock picks show a ‘Strong Buy’ Street consensus, based on all the ratings published on each stock over the last three months. Let’s take a closer look at what’s driving this sentiment now:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce is buzzing on social media right now. We can see that sentiment over the last 7 days is extremely positive compared to the sector average. That’s not surprising given the company’s deal making bonanza. On August 1 CRM completed its massive $15.7 billion Tableau acquisition. And now the company has surprised investors by revealing that it has also snapped up field service software company ClickSoftware for a cool $1.35 billion.

“Our acquisition of ClickSoftware will not only accelerate the growth of Service Cloud, but drive further innovation with Field Service Lightning to better meet the needs of our customers,” explained EVP Bill Patterson in a statement. Indeed, the company’s fast-growing Service Cloud segment has just crossed the $1 billion revenue mark- and now with ClickSoftware on board, CRM is hoping to keep these numbers rising.

Meanwhile Tableau will bring to CRM an intuitive platform that enables customers to bring data to life by visualizing it- even if they don’t have specific data skills. Bear in mind, it’s not so long ago that CRM also splashed out billions of dollars on MuleSoft to get at backend data sources.

It’s not just the social sentiment that’s bullish on CRM and its acquisition strategy. The Street also has a very positive outlook on the stock right now, with a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In the last three months, 23 out of 24 analysts have rated Salesforce a buy. That’s with an average price target of $183 (27% upside potential).

“We would note the market for field service management software is estimated to be approximately $3.5bn in CY19, growing at ~17%” cheers five-star Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne. He notes Salesforce will provide updated guidance during its upcoming earnings call (August 22nd).

“In the near-term, investors will likely need to remain patient as the full weight of the Tableau, and ClickSoftware transactions are fully integrated into our/Street estimates. As we have stated in the past when it comes to Salesforce’s M&A history, deal-related pullbacks have generally represented good entry points, and while the deal will create some ‘noise in the numbers,’ the long-term risk/reward remains favorable” he concludes.

LivePerson (LPSN)

LivePerson is all about using technology to help businesses communicate with customers. It has created an AI-powered conversational platform to enable consumers to buy products and get answers to questions via everything from WhatsApp to Facebook Messenger.