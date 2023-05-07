3 teen boys arrested for alleged rape, sexual assault, kidnapping at Ohio high school

Three 15-year-old boys were taken into custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a person after a high school baseball practice Friday, April 28.

The three teenage boys were each charged with multiple counts after the Wyoming Police Department investigated a possible rape incident near Cincinnati.

One of the teens was charged with one count of rape, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of hazing, Chief Brooke Brady for the Wyoming Police Department stated in a press release, according to WCPO.

The second teen was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of hazing.

The last teen was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of hazing.

Police did not specify whether the victim or the three 15-year-olds were students of Wyoming High School. The chief also did not mention which baseball teams were playing during the practice.

The school district was unable to provide information regarding the disciplinary actions taken due to set forth policies; however, Wyoming City Schools Superintendent Tim Weber stated that these allegations would normally result in “the most serious form of discipline.”

“These allegations don’t represent the district’s core values and they are conducting a school-based investigation while cooperating with police,” WCPO reported of Weber’s statement to the station.

“I am absolutely horrified by the incident alleged to have taken place in the Wyoming High School locker room on Friday, April 28,” Weber said. “We will take the strongest actions possible to support those in need.”

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information is released.