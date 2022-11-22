3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out

Police charged three teenage girls in a fight at Aliquippa Junior Senior High School that was all caught on camera.

11 News was told the girls involved are all juniors in high school.

Only Channel 11 talked to the mother of the alleged victim.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., see the video and hear why the mother says she feared something like this might happen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident Sheetz lowers Unleaded 88 gas price to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week Explainer: What is unleaded 88 gas? Is it safe for your car? VIDEO: CHANNEL 11 EXCLUSIVE: Keeping food fresher for longer DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts