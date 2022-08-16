3 teen murder suspects in Pasco neighborhood shooting have gang ties, police say

A smiling murder suspect was caught on camera Monday allegedly trying to flash a note to friends at his first court appearance, according to a deputy prosecutor.

Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Stovern pointed out Angel Isaiah Garcia, 18, had a slip of paper in his hand that he was flashing in front of the camera as he sat in the jail.

After Stovern mentioned it, Garcia appeared to roll something between his fingers, then open up his hands.

Stovern is charged with starting the shootout in front of a home on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive.

He and his two friends, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela and Osman C. Morales Salto, both 18, are being kept separate inside the Franklin County jail while they face charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The three have ties with gangs, but police have not linked the shooting of Denali Anderson, 20, or Caiden Gawith, 18, to gang activity.

They appeared via video conference from the Franklin County jail where they are each being held on $250,000 bail.

They’re also are being kept away from each other while in jail and were each escorted separately to the arraignment room where they appeared by video.

Two of the men, Garcia and Panduro-Valenzuela, were read their rights while they were still in their cells. .That’s when Garcia held the scrap of paper in his hands.

They also were ordered not to contact each other or Gawith if they are released.

They are expected to return to court Tuesday to enter a plea to the charges.

Neighborhood shootout

It remains unclear what prompted the shooting that started outside on the 6000 block of Pimilico Drive. According to investigators there was a house party going on in the neighborhood at the time

Caiden Gawith was one of the teen shot and wounded. He told investigators that he and Denali Anderson approached a white Nissan Altima.

He heard an argument start between Anderson and Panduro-Valenzuela when Garcia got out of the rear passenger seat and allegedly started shooting, according to court records.

He believed that the two other men also opened fire.

Gawith was shot in the lower stomach and in the chest as he stood next to the car.

Anderson crawled away from the shooting, and got his .22 caliber handgun and “unloaded the magazine” toward the Altima, according to Gawith’s statement.

Police didn’t say whether they found the gun that Anderson allegedly shot.

Investigators found the car Gawith was driving, near Road 68 and Chapel Hill Boulevard.

As officers were searching, they discovered a backpack and a blood trail leading to a 9/380 semi-automatic handgun. The blood trail continued toward the driveway and then to Gawith.

He later confirmed that it was his gun.

Search for the men

Police started getting calls about the shots just after 11 p.m., and found Anderson and Gawith wounded. Officers started performing first aid and Gawith was sent to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Anderson died at the scene.

Panduro-Valenzuela showed up later at the same hospital with a bullet wound. He told police he was sitting in a nearby car when he was struck by a bullet, according to court records.

Police discovered the Altima, which is connected to Panduro-Valenzuela, at Road 72 and West Argent Road with several bullet holes. Part of an inside door handle was found at the scene at the shooting, and the interior driver’s side door handle was missing from the car.

Investigators learned the men were in Spokane late last week. They worked with Spokane police Violent Crimes Task Force to arrest them on Friday.

They were booked into the Spokane County jail and transferred over to Franklin County jail.