3 teenagers charged with burning down historic buildings in Morrow

Police have made three arrests in an arson investigation that left three historic homes in Morrow burned to the ground over the weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were arrested at their Clayton County homes. They are being held in a regional Youth Detention Center. Each of them is charged with arson, burglary, criminal interference to government property, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Because they are juveniles, the suspects’ names are not being released.

Firefighters were called to The District, a city-owned community space in Morrow, around midnight early Saturday morning. They battled the blaze for several hours, but were unable to save the homes.

Fire officials say the fire started in one home and quickly spread to the other two.

Investigators are still working to learn why the fire was set.

“The tremendous grief suffered by our community since Saturday can be somewhat resolved with the knowledge that the suspects in this case have been identified and apprehended,” Morrow Mayor John Lampl.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Morrow community is holding a prayer vigil on Saturday at 9 a.m. at The District.