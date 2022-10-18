3 teens accused of shooting at OPD cops

Oct. 17—A vehicle filled with undercover Odessa Police Department officers took fire on Oct. 5 and three teenagers are now facing felony charges along with the man who allegedly ordered them to shoot at the officers, thinking they were at his house to rob him.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the four 9 mm rounds were fired at the officers while they were conducting surveillance in the 1700 block of West 18th Street Oct. 5. Several of the rounds hit the vehicle and one went through the windshield, the report stated.

Officers were watching the house around 11 p.m. because undercover officers had purchased drugs from Felix Olivas, 31, the report stated. They were sitting in a Dodge Journey and having trouble turning off the headlights when a white Toyota Camry with a missing right side mirror drove by multiple times.

On the last pass, someone in the car fired at the Dodge.

Officers identified someone they thought was inside the car as an associate of Olivas and set up an undercover drug buy with him the next day, according to the report.

When that person showed up to sell M-30 Fentanyl pills, he was driving a white Toyota Camry with a mirror missing on the right side, the report stated. Officers stopped the car at gunpoint and detained three teenagers.

Two of the teenagers, Javier Ybarra, 17, and Roque Angel Ybarra, 18, told officers the three of them had received a cell phone call from Olivas the night before and he instructed them to shoot the Dodge in front of his house because he thought the people inside were going to rob him.

The Ybarras said the 16-year-old boy with them in the Camry, whose name has been redacted from the report, fired the shots, the report said. They dropped him off at his home before going home themselves, the report said.

All three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Javier Ybarra remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $200,000.

Roque Ybarra remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $300,000 in the shooting case, but he's also being held in two theft of firearm cases because his bail bonds company told the judge it wished to surrender its principal on his bail bonds and asked for a warrant to be issued for his arrest.

According to another OPD report, Olivas was also arrested the day after the shooting. Officers were again watching Olivas' house on West 18th Street when they saw Olivas get into a Chrysler 300 and they watched as he failed to stop at the proper place at the intersection of 16th Street and San Fernando.

Officers pulled Olivas over and after smelling marijuana coming from the car, they searched and found multiple packages of marijuana inside a backpack on the passenger seat, the report stated. They also found more than 11 grams of M-30 Fentanyl pills.

During a search on Olivas' house, officers found another backpack, but this one contained three firearms, including one that had been reported stolen in Midland County, the report stated.

Olivas confessed to possession of the marijuana and the firearms. He also admitted being a convicted felon on parole and a prohibited gun possessor, the report stated.

Olivas was arrested on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, a third-degree felony and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Ector County jail records show a judge set Olivas' bail at $296,000 and he was released to another, unspecified, agency on Oct. 13.

First-degree felonies are punishable by five years to life in prison.