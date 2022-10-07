3 teens accused in Taos homicide

Oct. 7—Three Taos teenagers have been arrested this week in connection with the early Wednesday morning shooting death of Shirley Reyes, 52, and battery of her 19-year-old son, who suffered a gunshot wound, at the family's home in Taos.

Javier Romero, 16, Elijah Hamilton, 14, and Rickey Fresquez, 14, are charged with first-degree murder, according to New Mexico State Police.

The agency said in a news release issued Friday the trio also are charged with aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to petitions filed for each suspect in state District Court in Taos County, the teens are accused of entering Reyes' residence with the intent to rob the home. The petitions also state each of the teenagers has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

State police Lt. Mark Soriano said the agency's Investigations Bureau did not provide any possible motives for the shooting. He added Friday's news release was compiled from information in the suspects' arrest warrants, which he said may not be public record due to their ages.

Taos resident Claudia Gutierrez told The Taos News earlier this week the slain woman was her mother and the injured man is her brother, Alejandro Reyes.

The fatal shooting came nearly a week after state police arrested 31-year-old Jeremiah Rael on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Brandi Davis, outside the home they shared in Talpa.

A neighbor's grandchildren found Davis lying in the yard Sept. 29. Police responding to the neighbor's call found Davis had a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant charging Rael with first-degree murder.

Gutierrez spoke with The Taos News on Wednesday as state police investigators combed her family's home for evidence and the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator prepared to remove her mother's body from the residence.

Story continues

There was a history of violence at the home, Gutierrez said, noting police had been called there several times.

"We've been going through it with animosity for a while now, and the cops knew about it," she said. "I would tell them all the time: 'Prevention starts now, before someone dies.' They need to listen to people and not make assumptions."

State police arrived at the La Luz Drive residence Wednesday at the request of the Taos Police Department. Officers found Reyes dead inside her home, according to the news release.

Reyes' son, who was injured by gunshots, went to a neighbor's house around 5 a.m. to ask for help, the news release said. The neighbor reported the shooting to police.

Alejandro Reyes, who is not named in the news release, identified both Romero and Hamilton as suspects in his mother's death, according to state police. The agency learned of Fresquez's potential involvement during the investigation.

Alejandro Reyes was taken to a local hospital after the shooting, state police said. His injuries and current condition are not known, according to the release.

Hamilton's parents took him to the state police office in Taos on Wednesday morning. Police located Romero that afternoon, but Fresquez was not apprehended until around 12:30 a.m. Friday when a family member took him to the station.

Soriano said Fresquez was booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center, while the other two teens were both booked into the Lea County Juvenile Detention Center.