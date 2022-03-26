3 teens arrested after 15-year-old boy shot & killed near Beale Street, officials say

Three teenagers are behind bars after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near Beale street on March 4, according to officials.

On March 25, warrants were issued for the arrest of the three teenagers in connection with the shooting death of Rodriguez Miner, officials said.

The warrants were for reckless homicide, deploying a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to a release.

The juveniles were aged 15, 15, and 16, officials said.

The three teenagers were located and arrested without incident.

One was arrested at a home near the 2000 block of Davey Drive, the second at a house near the 2000 block of Nedra, and the third at a house near the 2000 block of Joe Brooks Drive. All three residences are in Memphis, according to a release.

