3 teens arrested after 15-year-old girl murdered in her bed in Peachtree City

Peachtree City police have identified a 15-year-old girl whose mother found her dead at her apartment complex on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim, Madison Gesswein, was found with a head injury at The Greens at Braelinn apartments around 6 a.m.

A final cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner, but police said the injury appeared to be consistent with a gunshot wound.

Detectives quickly identified three teenage suspects and said Gesswein knew all three of them.

They have been identified as Justus Smith, Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis. All three are 18 years old and from Fayetteville.

Two of the teens were arrested at the same house. The other teen was arrested at another home in Fayetteville. Smith, Brown and Mathis have all been charged with murder and are in custody at the Fayette County Jail.

Police did not give a motive for the murder or say who fired the fatal shot.