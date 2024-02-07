3 teens arrested for allegedly breaking into 18 cars in Bellevue

Three teenage girls are in custody for a car prowl where they allegedly broke into 18 cars in the Lake Hills neighborhood in Bellevue back in January.

According to Public Information Officer Seth Tyler, the teens are 13, 14, and 16 years old and are from the Federal Way area. Officer Tyler told KIRO 7 that police also believe these teens could be involved in other car prowls throughout the Puget Sound.

“We believe that they were involved possibly in a string of crimes spanning to five jurisdictions between Tacoma, Seattle, and Bellevue,” Officer Tyler Said.

Police said the teens used hammers to smash into car windows. Surveillance video shows the teens wearing distinctive hoodies and pajamas while committing the break-ins.

Two of the teens were taken into custody Friday for an armed robbery in Federal Way. The third teen was arrested on Monday.

Bellevue Police believe two more teens could be involved in these car prowls and worry that teen crime overall is an epidemic in Western Washington.

“Obviously we have heard about the vehicle thefts involving the Kia Boys and other juveniles, but it is very concerning to see folks as young as 13 committing these type of crimes,” Officer Tyler said.

KIRO 7 spoke with people who live in the Lake Hills neighborhood about the arrest. They told KIRO 7 these arrests were a sigh of relief for them.

“I think it reassures people to kind of know that they can hopefully track it to whatever is behind it,” Kris, who has lived in the area for a few years, said.

Police also believe two more teens could be involved in some of these prowls. They have also forwarded stolen vehicle, motor vehicle prowling, and malicious mischief charges to the King County Juvenile Prosecutor for consideration.

Police said depending on how much damage these teens caused, they could face felony charges.

“And so, when it gets above a certain dollar amount, it’s a felony,” Officer Tyler said. “So, what we are able to do is to aggregate or put these cars and crimes together to charge these juveniles with a felony.”