3 teens arrested after armed robbery of Manitowoc BP

MANITOWOC — Three teens were arrested Monday on suspicion of robbing Popp’s University BP, 2705 S. 10th St.

Manitowoc Police Department said officers responded to the store around 1:15 p.m. Monday for the report of an armed robbery in progress. When they arrived, two suspects fled.

A short time later, officers found the suspect vehicle traveling in the city and made a traffic stop, detaining a 16-year-old juvenile.

Two additional suspects — a 14-year-old and 15-year-old — were also identified and detained at Lincoln High School.

The three teens were taken to the Manitowoc Police Department and interviewed.

Fake firearms were located, and stolen property recovered, police said.

Since the three suspects are juveniles, Department of Human Services was contacted and the suspects were taken to Sheboygan Juvenile Detention Center. They are being held on suspicion of one count of party to the crime of armed robbery, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective David McCue at 920-686-6570 or to submit tips anonymously using the P3 app.

