3 teens arrested for Corona park shooting

Three juvenile suspects were arrested after a teen boy was found shot in Corona on Thursday night.

The suspects were identified as one 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds, according to the Corona Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Promenade Park located at 615 Richey Street around 8:23 p.m.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified as an 18-year-old male, with gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The suspects fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition on Friday night.

Officials began canvassing the park and air units dispatched from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Riverside Police Department aided in the search.

The three teens were eventually found hiding in a field next to the park.

They were taken into custody and were identified as the suspects involved, police said. A handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered near the scene.

One 16-year-old suspect was arrested for attempted murder and conspiracy. The second 16-year-old and the 14-year-old were arrested on conspiracy charges.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation. All three suspects were transported to Riverside County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Lisa Larios at 951-279-3662 or email Lisa.Larios@CoronaCA.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Corona Police Department at 951-817-5837.

