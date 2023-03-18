3 teens arrested in deadly Phoenix home burglary shooting

A Phoenix police cruiser.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to an early Tuesday morning shooting in central Phoenix that left a homeowner dead during a failed burglary, police said.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers dispatched to a shooting at a home in the area of 29th Avenue and Moreland Street found Manuel Hinojos, 26, and a male teenager with gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were taken to a hospital where Hinojos was pronounced dead while the teen survived, police said.

On scene, another male teenager was located and arrested, police said. The wounded teen was booked after being released from the hospital, police added.

Detectives investigating the shooting found that three teens were burgling the home when they were confronted by the armed homeowner, Hinojos,, police said. As two of the teens ran on foot, a third exchanged gunfire with Hinojos, according to police.

The third teen arrested in the case was located as part of the investigation, police noted.

The trio were referred to juvenile corrections, police said. Their names have not been released by police who said there were no outstanding suspects in the case.

Police did not release what specific charges the teenagers are facing.

