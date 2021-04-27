3 teens arrested in East Hartford

Apr. 27—EAST HARTFORD — Three teenagers were arrested Friday evening after police responded to a report of gunfire on Bell Court, police Lt. Joshua Litwin said.

The three teens, two 17 and the other 16, were charged with risk of injury and theft of a firearm, he said. More charges are pending.

Litwin said officers responded to Bell Court early Friday evening and found that two bullets had been fired into an unoccupied vehicle. The suspect had fled the scene in another vehicle.

Litwin said the suspect's vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, was found minutes later on Tolland Street, unoccupied.

Officers then brought out a tracking dog, which led them to a nearby residence where all three teenagers were found. One of the teens was identified as the shooter, and all three were arrested, Litwin said.