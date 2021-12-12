3 teens arrested after schools threatened in Oxnard

A 14-year-old student has been arrested in connection with a social media threat that caused confusion at Oxnard High School on Thursday, officials said. Two 16-year-old Pacifica High students were arrested Friday in a separate case involving online threats.

Police in Oxnard have arrested three teenage students in connection with two recent incidents of social media posts that included threats of violence at high school campuses.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old student was arrested after allegedly making posts that threatened a shooting at Oxnard High School, the Oxnard Police Department reported.

Thursday's incident created some chaos at the campus as screenshots of the threats spread on social media. Hundreds of students fled the school and extra police officers were on hand, although the school was never locked down and classes continued.

Police officials said Friday they had determined the threat was not credible and had identified the responsible student and made an arrest by the end of the day. The student reportedly admitted there had never been a real threat to the school, according to police.

In a separate incident on Friday at Oxnard's Pacifica High School, students circulated an online post about a school shooting planned for lunchtime. The campus' school resource officer identified two students, both 16, who allegedly posted the threat.

The Pacifica students admitted to police they had posted the message as a joke, authorities said.

The three teens were arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats of violence to a school campus.

Police officials said in a statement they take every threat seriously.

Separately, several school-threat incidents have been reported in the Ventura County Sheriff's jurisdiction in the past week or so, officials said. Unlike the Oxnard incidents, the sheriff's office has received phone calls warning of a shooting or bomb threat at campuses in Camarillo, El Rio and, on Friday, in Ojai.

Deputies responded to each call but found no evidence of any threat. The incidents appeared to coincide with finals week at the schools, an official said.

