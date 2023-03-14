3 teens arrested in shooting deaths of 2 teens at Sweet 16 party in Douglasville

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office has arrested three teenagers in connection to a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that left two young teens dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

More than 100 teenagers were at a party on Talkeetna Road on March 4 when someone opened fire. Fourteen-year-old Ajanaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon, who were innocent bystanders, were killed. Seven other teenagers were injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, deputies released video of three teenagers being taken into custody. Deputies said they would identify the teens during a news conference on Wednesday. They did not say exactly what charges the teens face.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The video shows one teen in bright red pants being led into the sheriff’s office handcuffed behind his back. A second video shows a teenager in a gray hoodie and another teen in a black hoodie both in handcuffs inside the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear why the sheriff’s office released the video but did not identify them.

Deputies said that the night of the shooting, the party was halted because some kids were smoking marijuana and there were too many uninvited guests.

Someone got upset and started shooting, deputies said.