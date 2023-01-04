3 teens arrested after shooting involving Collierville police, officials say

Three suspects have been arrested following a shooting involving Collierville police officers.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a business near West Poplar Avenue and North Byhalia Road about possible shoplifting, according to TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister.

The Collierville Police Department said that officers responded to the Academy Sports store and a Malco Theatre just around the block.

Officers saw two males concealing multiple boxes of ammunition into their coats and pants pockets, according to an affidavit.

A shoplifting suspect, later identified as Keshum Lee, 18, jumped into a car and two officers tried to block it with the vehicle, officials said. That’s when he moved toward an officer, who fired multiple shots at the car.

No one in the vehicle nor the Collierville Police officers were injured during the incident.

Tuesday evening, CPD said the crime scenes remained active but that there was not threat to the public.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned at a local business.

Keshun Lee, Rebecca Bruce, and a 17 year old charged with theft which resulted in the officer involved shooting in Collierville Tuesday. We are told police responded to Academy Sports after employees spotted two of them stealing ammunition. pic.twitter.com/BzqOeWBxZ0 — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 4, 2023

Police found multiple boxes of ammunition scattered near the vehicle, the affidavit said.

Police found Lee and another suspect, Rebecca Bruce, 19, inside a local Starbucks.

Bruce reportedly told police that Lee had told her to throw the ammunition out the window. It was valued at approximately $400.

Lee, Bruce, and a 17-year old have been arrested, officials confirmed Wednesday morning.

Lee and Bruce are charged with theft of property $1,000 or less, and tampering with evidence.

Officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.

