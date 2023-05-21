3 teens arrested after shots fired in NE Salem apartment

Three teenagers were arrested Saturday afternoon after a gun was fired into a northeast Salem apartment.

Salem Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Coral Avenue NE at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday after a person reported a bullet entered their apartment from a neighboring apartment after they heard what they thought was an argument.

No injuries were reported.

Officers evacuated the nearby apartments. In the apartment the shots were thought to have originated from, police saw four juveniles exiting and later located an AR-15-style weapon, a shotgun and a long rifle.

Three teen males, two age 14 and one age 16, were arrested. One of the 14-year-olds was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving and all three are suspected of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

