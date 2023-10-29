3 teens caught driving stolen Kias in North Seattle

SEATTLE - Three teenagers were taken into police custody, and one of them arrested for auto theft, after taking two stolen Kias for a joyride in North Seattle.

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a car speeding through a red light at 35th Ave NE and NE 55th St. Officers made it to around 30th Ave NE and NE 95th St, when they spotted the car they were looking for—a stolen white Kia driving recklessly.

Authorities say the car stopped, and two boys got out and ran into the woods. Another suspect got into another stolen car, a silver Kia.

Police searched the woods and found the two boys hiding in bushes. The other suspect in the silver Kia was arrested.

According to police, the two boys were identified and released to their family. The suspect in the stolen Kia was booked into juvenile detention for investigation of auto theft.