3 teens charged in carjacking, police chase in North Memphis

Three teens have been arrested after a police chase involving a vehicle that was carjacked.

The incident unfolded Dec. 1 near Hunter Avenue and Springdale Street, where Memphis police found the carjacked vehicle.

Three teen boys - two aged 14 and one aged 16 - were arrested after a brief pursuit, MPD said.

One suspect is still wanted.

No one was injured in the incident, MPD said.

The three teens are charged with Carjacking, Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Robbery, Evading on Foot, Evading in an Automobile, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

