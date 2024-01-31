3 teens charged after firing gun as birthday party ended near New Castle fire hall

Three teens are facing charges they fired a gun outside the Holloway Terrace Fire Hall as people celebrating a birthday were leaving the facility near New Castle earlier this month.

While no injuries were reported, New Castle County police said an occupied home had been struck by gunfire during the Jan. 13 incident.

The teens, two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old, have each been charged with four felony counts of reckless endangering, several weapons offenses and other crimes.

After their arrests, with the help of New Castle County Police Special Investigations Squad and Special Weapons and Tactics Team, detectives said they found a .40-caliber handgun and two 9 mm handguns — one with no serial number.

The teens, who are from Middletown and Townsend area, were not named by police. They were arraigned and committed to the New Castle County Detention Center, police said on Tuesday.

As people were leaving a birthday party that was being celebrated at the Holloway Terrace Fire Hall, located at 700 West Ave., police said a large group of uninvited individuals arrived.

A member of the uninvited group, who'd gotten into a silver sedan, fired a gunshot a little before 11:20 p.m. toward a person walking away, police said.

The shot missed the person, but police said it struck a home occupied by three people. The bullet traveled into the kitchen, striking an interior wall.

The gunman then fled from the scene.

Through investigative measures, police said detectives were able to identify the sedan and all involved in the incident.

