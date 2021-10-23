3 teens charged with murder in deadly Lewiston apartment fire

Christopher Burns, Bangor Daily News, Maine
Oct. 22—Three teenagers arrested after last month's deadly Lewiston apartment fire are now facing felony murder charges.

The two 13-year-olds and 14-year-old were arrested Sept. 13 and sent to Long Creek Youth Correctional Facility in South Portland. Marc Malon, a spokesperson for the Maine attorney general's office, confirmed Friday morning that the teens have been charged with felony murder.

The fire started about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 11 at the six-story, multi-unit apartment building on Blake Street.

The building was evacuated but 70-year-old Felicien Betu was trapped on the sixth floor. As rescuers attempted to reach him, Betu jumped from a window to escape from the flames.

He died from injuries he suffered in the fall.

The Maine fire marshal's office later ruled the blaze was an act of arson.

