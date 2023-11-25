3 teens charged with murder after death of Georgia 13-year-old, GBI says

The GBI is investigating the murder of a 13-year-old in Thomson, Georgia.

Thomson is approximately 30 miles west of Augusta.

Last week, a 13-year-old boy was severely injured and hospitalized, where he was listed in critical condition.

After the shooting, two teenagers, Dequadrez Walker, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and gang charges. Walker was taken to the McDuffie County Jail and the 15-year-old was taken to the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the 13-year-old victim died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Both suspects’ charges were then upgraded to felony murder, according to the GBI.

After his death, a 16-year-old girl was also arrested and charged with felony murder. She is also being held at the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

The GBI has not released any details about what led up to the victim’s injuries.

