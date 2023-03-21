3 teens charged after shooting up car with 2 inside at restaurant, Griffin police say

Three teenagers are facing charges for shooting at a car with an adult and another teen inside.

Griffin police say they were called to a restaurant parking lot on N. Hill St. on Monday where they found a 41-year-old and 16-year-old who reported that their car had been shot up.

They told police that while sitting in the parking lot, three people shot at the car several times. Neither of them were hit by bullets. The building they were parked at was hit.

A K9 tracked the three suspects to a home on W. Chappell St.

Officers found Jayden Hugley, 15, Antavious Evans, 14, and Zaccheus Bostwick, 15, inside the home. All three were arrested and charged. Their specific charges have not been released.

Investigators also found four guns inside the home. Two of them had been reported stolen.

All three are being charged as adults and are being held in the Martha Glaze Youth Detention Center.

