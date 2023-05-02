3 teens charged with trafficking meth after driver clocked going 95 mph

Multiple juveniles have been arrested after a traffic stop led to illegal drugs.

On Sunday, Monroe County deputies clocked a silver Ford Fusion traveling on I-75 SB near mile marker 191 going 95 mph.

As deputies begin to conduct the traffic stop, officials say the driver immediately drove off.

After a short chase, the car was stopped on Georgia 401 at mile marker 185.

Authorities found three juveniles in the car.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

While searching the car, deputies reportedly found several pounds of marijuana and 16 ounces of methamphetamine.

The juveniles were transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Officials did not release their identities or ages.

The driver will be charged with speeding, felony fleeing, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and trafficking methamphetamine. The other two juveniles are charged with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine.

