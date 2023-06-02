3 teens who escaped from Echo Glen to appear in court

Three teens who broke out of a juvenile detention center will be in court on Friday.

They were part of a group of seven inmates who escaped from the Echo Glen Children’s Center last Sunday.

All seven teens are in custody after a statewide search.

The three teens set to appear in court were arrested in Burien, about 30 minutes from the detention center.

The other four teens were arrested in a neighborhood in Vancouver, Wash. in Clark County. They tried hiding at the home of one of their family members, but the family member told them to leave and called 911.

Friday will be the second court appearance for the three teens, who are dealing with multiple charges after the escape.

One of the escapees was in the detention center for a murder sentence. He is now facing five criminal charges, including kidnapping, assault, and robbery.

Sunday’s escape was also his second time escaping from the detention center since last year.

That’s when KIRO 7 Reporter and Anchor Linzi Shelton started digging into the issue. She found out there have been eight escapes at Echo Glen in the last four years.