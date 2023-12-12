3 teens who escaped Pittsburgh at-risk school involved in high-speed chase on Turnpike, police say

State police say three teens who escaped from an at-risk school for girls in Pittsburgh led them on a high-speed chase on the Turnpike in a stolen vehicle.

State police in Somerset say on Dec. 1 just before 8 a.m. they spotted a work van headed east on the Turnpike that was driving erratically.

When police tried to stop the van, it instead sped up to over 95 mph in a construction zone. Police say the van hit three vehicles while on the Turnpike and a fourth while on North Center Avenue.

Eventually, the van stopped at a gas station parking lot and all three girls, only identified as teens between ages 14-16, were taken into custody. All three had escaped from New Outlook Academy, police say.

Police say the van was stolen from Brentwood earlier on Dec. 1 and has since been returned to its owner.

Charges for the girls are pending.

