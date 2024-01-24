3 teens face 91 charges involving stolen cars, CMPD says

Three juveniles face a total of 91 charges in crimes related to auto thefts across the city during 2023, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on X.

In one instance on Nov. 16, 2023, a 16-year-old was arrested for armed robbery. He drove a stolen vehicle to an apartment complex, robbed and assaulted a woman, and stole her purse and other items.

That teen faces 30 charges, including six auto thefts.

A 15-year-old was charged with 13 crimes, including five auto thefts. This kid led officers on a high-speed chase. Five firearms were seized from a vehicle involved in the crime.

Another 15-year-old faces 48 charges, CMPD said. This teen is accused of being involved in 17 auto thefts. They crashed a stolen car after fleeing from officers. Police seized two guns from the teen.

You’re reading it correctly. These 3 juveniles have 91 total charges combined for 2023. Below are some of the auto theft crimes committed by these juveniles. pic.twitter.com/ATKWQ6xFFG — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 23, 2024