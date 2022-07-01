3 teens face charges after attacking off-duty cab driver at MBTA station

Three teens are facing charges after they attacked a man at the MBTA’s Ashmont station late Thursday night, Transit Police said.

Prior to the attack, they had been kicking and breaking the Red Line train car windows which were “maliciously damaged”, according to police.

The group of juveniles allegedly approached a 53-year-old man who is an off-duty cab driver and asked for a ride. When the man said he was not working and only at the station to pick up a family member, the teens spit on him and assaulted him with a hammer and glass bottle.

The victim was able to point out the suspected teens to the responding officers as they fled away on foot. But due to the quick actions of the police, the teens were apprehended.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for assault by means of a dangerous weapon with a glass bottle. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for assault by means of a dangerous weapon with a hammer. A 13-year-old boy will be summonsed for spitting on the victim.

Police are still determining further charges for the destruction of the train windows upon video review.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

