3 teens face charges in St. Petersburg shooting that killed 17-year-old

Three teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy that took place amid an ongoing disagreement between two groups, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The argument escalated over social media until Lewis Johnson, 17, and the three other teens went to a home in the area of 29th Street and 6th Avenue South at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said in a news release Friday. Police said they all had guns.

They got to the home and “confronted an armed man who was defending the house and fired at him,” according to the release, and the man fired back at them.

Johnson and an 18-year-old man were wounded, police said. Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The 18-year-old, who was not named by authorities, had injuries that were described by police in an earlier release as minor.

After an investigation, the three teens with Johnson were arrested Friday. All three face a charge of second-degree attempted murder. Two of the teens also each face a felony murder charge.

The Times is not naming the three teens because they are juveniles.

“The man who returned fire is not being charged at this time,” according to the release.