3 teens facing murder charges in deadly beating near Las Vegas high school appear in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three of the eight teenagers who face murder charges in connection with the deadly beating of a student near Rancho High School appeared in court Friday morning.

Dontral Beaver, 16; Gianni Robinson, 17; and Damien Hernandez, 17; made their first appearance in adult court Friday morning. Treavion Randolf, 16; will also appear in court at 1:30 for his initial appearance. The four will be tried in court together.

Three teens who face murder charges in connection with the deadly beating of a student near Rancho High School appeared in court Friday morning. (KLAS)

This appearance was more than two weeks after a fight broke out in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue near Rancho High School. Police later said the fight was over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly a vape pen.

Jonathan Lewis, 17, was on the ground and not defending himself when he became unconscious, LVMPD Lt. Jason Johannson said.

Lewis died on Tuesday, Nov. 7 as a result of his injuries following the attack, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed. His cause of death was listed as complications of multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

The murder was caught on a video that has since gone viral.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Johannson said all the people involved — believed to be 10 — were students of Rancho High School. Johannson described a video of the incident as “void of humanity” and said there was no evidence the incident could be considered a hate crime.

As of Tuesday, police had identified eight of the 10, Johannson said. Police and the FBI arrested all eight on Tuesday morning. All eight are between the ages of 13 and 17.

The other four suspects are currently in the juvenile court system, waiting to be certified to enter the adult court system. That court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Metro police on Wednesday released photos of two additional “persons of interest” who can be seen on the video but have not yet been identified.

Steve Wolfson, the district attorney, told the 8 News Now Investigators there are other videos even more gruesome than the video readily accessible on the internet. He said it would be weeks or months before those videos would be made public.

Beaver, Robinson, and Hernandez are scheduled to next appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m. They will remain in custody until their next hearing.

