3 teens, including 15-year-old shot at Georgia graduaton party

The Bibb County’s Sheriff Office is working to find out who’s responsible for shooting three teens at a graduation party.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened just after 1 a.m., on Saturday at the Pit Hookah Lounge on Womack Street.

Deputies said they were called to the Piedmont Hospital and found an 18-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old girl.

According to Bibb officials, both girls were shot in the foot, and the boy was shot in the leg.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation revealed that the lounge was reportedly hosting a graduation party when shots were fired outside in the parking, hitting the three teens.

Bibb authorities said the three victims were taken by personal vehicle to the hospital.

They are all currently stable and deputies said no one else was injured during the shooting.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



