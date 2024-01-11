3 teens - including one 14-year-old - arrested for robbing Puyallup pot shop with AK-47

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested three teens suspected of robbing a Puyallup cannabis shop with an AK-47 Tuesday.

At about 11:02 p.m. on Jan. 9, deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery at NW Cannabis Connection in the 11500 block of Canyon Road East.

The 911 caller told dispatch they were robbed at gunpoint and a security guard fired shots at the suspects.

When deputies arrived, they were told the suspects abandoned a Toyota Yaris behind a Safeway at 115th and Canyon Road, where they saw two teens walking on 112th Street East who matched the description of two of the suspects.

The two teens were arrested by Lakewood police.

A K9 unit then tracked a third teen from the Yaris to a semitrailer, where officers found a third teen hiding underneath. They were arrested without incident.

Where the teen was hiding, officers also found clothing, gloves, a mask, loose cash, a bag full of marijuana canisters, a loaded .38 revolver, and a loaded AK-47 rifle.

Victims identified all three teens -- aged 14, 15, and 16 -- as the suspects in the robbery.

The Toyota Yaris was also reported stolen out of Seattle.

There were no reported injuries.

All three teens were booked into Remann Hall on charges of robbery, assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm.



