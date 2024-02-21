3 teens, man accused of stealing car arrested after pursuit across Sacramento, police say

A trio of suspects — including teenagers — were arrested by Sacramento police after a vehicle theft and pursuit Monday that began in an East Sacramento neighborhood and ended across town.

The incident began when officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Shepard Avenue for a report of a vehicle break-in, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman with the Sacramento Police Department. The victim’s daughter said someone was breaking into a vehicle in their driveway in the River Park neighborhood of East Sacramento, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

Officers at the scene saw the suspects looking into cars parked on the road and before hopping into a vehicle and driving away, according to dispatch audio.

The suspects drove across East Sacramento before taking to Highway 50, where officers estimated the suspect vehicle drove as fast as 95 mph in light to moderate traffic, officers told dispatchers at the time.

The vehicle then exited onto Stockton Boulevard and wound through Land Park and Curtis Park neighborhoods. A helicopter from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helped to direct officers to detain the suspects around the area of Fifth Street and Vallejo Way, near the Marina Vista housing complex.

Gamble said officers arrested an 18-year-old Sacramento man, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. The 18-year-old man was released from downtown Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday, booking records show.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect, Gamble said. No description of the suspect was available.